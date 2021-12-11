Former WVU LB VanDarius Cowan Chooses Transfer Destination

Saturday afternoon, former West Virginia linebacker VanDarius Cowan announced that he will be transferring to Maryland.

Cowan, a transfer from Alabama, appeared in 17 games in his three years at West Virginia and recorded 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. The former five-star recruit battled injuries during his time in the old gold and blue suffering back-to-back knee injuries.

Landing at Maryland makes sense considering head coach Mike Locksley was on staff at Alabama, where Cowan got his start. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

