Former WVU OL Briason Mays Chooses New School

The one time Mountaineer has picked his next destination.

After spending the first three years of his collegiate career at WVU, redshirt offensive lineman Briason Mays elected to enter the transfer portal in early February.

Sunday evening, Mays made his transfer official by choosing Southern Miss.

Mays made 23 appearances, including seven starts which he split at center and at right tackle during his career at WVU. This offseason, West Virginia added Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester and highly recruited offensive tackle, Wyatt Milum, from Spring Valley High School. There's no telling what the reason for his transfer was for, but those two additions are going to make it difficult for many players to get playing time.

In all reality, I don't think future playing time was a major factor. Former West Virginia QB Trey Lowe transferred to Southern Miss a year ago and it's no surprise that Mays wanted to follow one of his childhood best friends. The two played together at Central High School in Bolivar, Tennessee then came to West Virginia together in the class of 2018.

Mays will have three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.