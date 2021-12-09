Former WVU OL Parker Moorer Chooses Transfer Destination

Former West Virginia offensive lineman and once starting right tackle Parker Moorer announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to East Carolina. Moorer entered the transfer portal back on November 30th, just days after the regular season finale at Kansas.

Moorer was a player that the coaching staff has been high on since they arrived in Morgantown in 2019. He won the starting right tackle job out of fall camp but lost it to the talented true freshman, Wyatt Milum.

Moorer appeared in 20 games over the last two years for the Mountaineers.

