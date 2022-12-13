Skip to main content

Former WVU/Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings Transfers to Virginia Tech

From a Mountaineer to a Hokie...

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Wide receiver Ali Jennings spent the first two years of his collegiate career in Morgantown, but saw very little action, recording just 26 receptions for 240 yards and two scores during his time in the Old Gold and Blue. 

He transferred to Old Dominion where he has become a very reliable weapon on the perimeter. Jennings tallied 62 receptions for 1,066 yards and five scores in 2021 and earned C-USA honorable mention honors. This season, he caught 54 passes for 959 yards and nine touchdowns and will likely make the All C-USA First-Team or Second-Team.

Earlier this month, Jennings entered the transfer portal again and Monday afternoon, announced that he will be transferring to Virginia Tech.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19577010_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Texas Suspends Basketball Coach Chris Beard

By Schuyler Callihan
Nov 15, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Tre Mitchell (3) steals the ball and dribbles down the floor against Morehead State Eagles guard Branden Maughmer (left) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Mitchell Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

By Christopher Hall
Blue & White Futuristic Gaming Youtube Thumbnail
Football

WVU Football Transfer Tracker

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19556758_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) runs after a catch past Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Brandon Hill (9) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Football

WVU WR Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19259057_168388579_lowres
Basketball

REPORT: Texas Head Coach Chris Beard Arrested

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 11.39.45 PM
Recruiting

Texas Aiming to Flip 2023 West Virginia Commit

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 11.43.27 PM
Recruiting

WVU 'Still in Play' for 2023 RB Jordan Louie

By Schuyler Callihan