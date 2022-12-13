Former WVU/Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings Transfers to Virginia Tech

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Wide receiver Ali Jennings spent the first two years of his collegiate career in Morgantown, but saw very little action, recording just 26 receptions for 240 yards and two scores during his time in the Old Gold and Blue.

He transferred to Old Dominion where he has become a very reliable weapon on the perimeter. Jennings tallied 62 receptions for 1,066 yards and five scores in 2021 and earned C-USA honorable mention honors. This season, he caught 54 passes for 959 yards and nine touchdowns and will likely make the All C-USA First-Team or Second-Team.

Earlier this month, Jennings entered the transfer portal again and Monday afternoon, announced that he will be transferring to Virginia Tech.

