Former WVU Players + Coaches Gather to Celebrate the Life of Calvin Magee

The former West Virginia recently passed away from a heart attack.

The college football world lost a kind soul recently as former West Virginia offensive coordinator passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 59. 

Magee got his first major college coaching job at West Virginia in 2001 where he was the team's running backs coach for six seasons. In 2007, Magee was promoted to offensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Rich Rodriguez. He helped run one of the most dynamic offenses in West Virginia football history led by Pat White, Steve Slaton, Noel Devine, and Owen Schmitt.

Magee followed Rodriguez to Michigan and Arizona. The two also served on the same staff at Ole Miss in 2019 and were set to reunite once again at Jacksonville State this fall.

Over the weekend, a large number of former WVU players and coaches, including Rich Rodriguez, Tony Gibson, Jahmile Addae, Pat White, Darius Raynaud, Avon Cobourne, and several others gathered to celebrate the life of Coach Magee. Below are some pictures that were shared by some of the attendees on Facebook.

