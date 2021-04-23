Former WVU QB Announces Transfer Destination

The former Mountaineer will now have the chance to become a starter at the college level.

Friday morning, former West Virginia quarterback Trent Jackson announced that he will be transferring to Wheeling University.

Wheeling University is a Division II school formally known as Wheeling Jesuit University. The football program is relatively young having started in 2018.

Jackson came to West Virginia in 2018 as a walk-on and has been a part of the Mountaineers' scout team during his three years on campus. This is probably a good move for him so that he can go somewhere that he will have an opportunity to play and potentially earn the starting job. As a senior at Kent Island High School in Stevensville, Maryland, Jackson tossed for 2,174 yards and was named to the All-Bayside Conference First Team.

In the spring of 2019, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown continuously gave Jackson praise for the work he was putting in on the field and in the weight room. Brown specifically pointed out that Jackson threw the deep balls the best of any quarterback on the roster during a few of those 2019's spring practices, noting that the rest of them had to get better.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

