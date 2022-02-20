Skip to main content

Former WVU Receiver Earns Offensive Coordinator Job

Another Mountaineer rising up the coaching ranks.

Former West Virginia wide receiver Devonte Mathis has been hired as the next offensive coordinator at Florida Central Tech, a junior college.

Mathis also served as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Celebration HS in Florida and receivers coach at Olympia HS in Orlando. 

Mathis played at West Virginia from 2013-16 under former head coach Dana Holgorsen. During his time in Morgantown, Mathis recorded 17 receptions for 186 yards in 37 games played. 

