Former WVU Safety Jayvon Thrift Chooses Transfer Destination

A decision has been made.
Author:
Publish date:

Last month, West Virginia walk-on safety Jayvon Thrift announced that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal. Monday afternoon, he made the announcement of his new home, Youngstown State - a school he's very familiar with.

Thrift had a lot of interest from a few Power Five schools when he was being recruited out of Norwin High School in Pittsburgh. He held offers from Indiana, Pitt, and Syracuse along with several other offers from Group of Five schools. However, Thrift surprised some folks by committing to Youngstown State in October of 2018. He decommitted just a couple of months later and walked on at WVU.

Thrift was redshirted in 2019 and did not see any game action in 2020.

