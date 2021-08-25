Former WVU Safety Transfers to Houston

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

We are all familiar with Dana Holgorsen's love for the transfer portal and he struck again on Wednesday landing former West Virginia safety, Noah Guzman. Guzman arrived at West Virginia as a Neal Brown recruit, so there was no previous connection with Holgorsen, at least while he was at WVU.

In two years at West Virginia, Guzman tallied 33 tackles, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery. He was mainly used as a backup at the CAT safety position by Sean Mahone.

Guzman will have three years to play two for the Houston Cougars.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.