    January 5, 2022
    Former WVU TE T.J. Banks Chooses New School

    The former Mountaineer has picked his transfer destination.

    Saturday afternoon, former West Virginia tight end T.J. Banks announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Akron. 

    Banks finished the 2021 season with career-highs in receptions (6) and yards (51). The redshirt junior ends his Mountaineer career with 10 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. 

