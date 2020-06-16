Former WVU Wide Receiver to Walk-On at Virginia Tech

According to a report from 247 Sports’ Matej Sis, former West Virginia wide receiver Dillon Spalding will be walking-on at Virginia Tech.

Spalding came to West Virginia as one of the most decorated receivers in the state of Virginia in the 2018 recruiting class. After redshirting in 2018, Spalding entered the transfer portal last May and ended up at James Madison, which was West Virginia's first week opponent. However, just weeks prior to the start of the 2019 season Spalding left the program due to an injury that he would later claim being a "career-ending" hip injury.

It appears that Spalding's injury isn't as serious as originally thought and will look to continue his collegiate career with the Hokies. West Virginia will host Virginia Tech in 2021 and will travel to Blacksburg the following season.

Do you think the former West Virginia receiver will carve out a nice career with Virginia Tech? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

