Former WVU WR Involved in Bad Car Accident

Some unfortunate news for the former Mountaineer.

Former West Virginia starting wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. was injured in a bad car accident last weekend in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia, according to Noles247. 

Wright was reportedly transported to a local hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening injury. According to the report, Wright is in stable condition and in good spirits. 

Wright left the WVU program shortly after the 2021 season came to an end and transferred to Florida State.

This season, Wright hauled in 60 receptions for 672 yards and five touchdowns. Wright was recruited by the previous coaching staff at WVU and decided to stick with the program after Neal Brown and company took over in January of 2019.

