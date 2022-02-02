Skip to main content

Former WVU WR Isaiah Esdale Announces Transfer Destination

The former Mountaineer receiver has a new home.

Wednesday afternoon, former West Virginia wide receiver announced on Twitter that he will finish his collegiate playing career at Rice.

After four seasons with the Mountaineers, Esdale totaled 56 receptions for 648 yards and two touchdowns.

Esdale committed to Dana Holgorsen's staff after starting his career at the junior college level at Eastern Arizona C.C. Esdale has one year of eligibility remaining due to the extra year the NCAA is allowing athletes to have due to COVID in 2020.

