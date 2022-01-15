Skip to main content

Former WVU WR Sam Brown Chooses New School

Sam Brown has announced his transfer destination.

Late Friday night, former West Virginia wide receiver Sam Brown announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Houston to play for former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Brown was not recruited to West Virginia by Holgorsen and was actually a part of Neal Brown's first recruiting class.

The redshirt freshman appeared in seven games last season and finished his freshman season with eight catches for 92 yards, including a long reception of 22 against Eastern Kentucky, hauled in a career-high four catches for 43 yards against Eastern Kentucky, and three catches for 42 yards against Army in the Liberty Bowl.

Brown's only appearance on the year came against LIU, where he had two receptions for 16 yards. 

Sep 12, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam Brown (17) catches a pass over Eastern Kentucky Colonels defensive back Allante Leapheart (21) and defensive back TJ Comstock (5) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
