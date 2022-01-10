Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Former WVU WR Winston Wright Announces Transfer Destination

Winston Wright officially has a new home.

Former West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. announced Sunday evening that he will be transferring to Florida State. 

This season, Wright hauled in 60 receptions for 672 yards and five touchdowns. Wright was recruited by the previous coaching staff at WVU and decided to stick with the program after Neal Brown and company took over in January of 2019.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (16) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Former WVU WR Winston Wright Announces Transfer Destination

22 seconds ago
Travis Trickett
Football

REPORT: Trickett Departing WVU to Become Offensive Coordinator

Jan 8, 2022
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) looks to pass while defended by Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Mounts Comeback and Tame Wildcats

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17322484_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas State

Jan 8, 2022
Untitled design (54)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas State

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17194762_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas State

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_13983625_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas State

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17238083_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Kansas State

Jan 8, 2022