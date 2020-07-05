MountaineerMaven
Four Additional Mountaineer Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Christopher Hall

In an announcement released by the West Virginia University Athletics Communication Department about the men's basketball team postponing workouts, four Mountaineer football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Before these four positives, the program only had two positives with the first player (June 15), along with the group identified through contact tracing, have since tested negative. As for the second player (June 19) and group, there has not been an update. Neither of the players had been in voluntary workouts and both were asymptomatic 

As for the current four players that have tested positive, they're still conducting contact tracing procedures and due to HIPAA, details and the player's names will not be released. 

