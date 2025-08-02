Four WVU Transfers Still Waiting on NCAA While Camp Reps Slip Away
Four. That's how many West Virginia players are still waiting to hear from the NCAA on their eligibility for the 2025 season. It also happens to be the number of practices those players — RB Tye Edwards, WR Jeffrey Weimer, DL Jimmori Robinson, and S Justin Harrington — have missed.
While the NCAA continues to twiddle its thumbs and take its sweet ole time making a decision, these players are missing out on valuable reps. Until they receive word that they are cleared, if they do, they have to do work on their own to stay in shape and be ready to go. They'll be playing catch-up when they do take the field and could impact their ability to see the field in the first week or so of the season.
“Nothing yet," Rodriguez said when asked about the waiver situation following Saturday morning's practice. "We’re still on somebody else’s time. It can be frustrating, but at the same time, I seen someone the other day just got eligible. We got four guys we’re waiting on, and we’ll see where that goes. It seems like all the guys that decisions have been made in the last few weeks, it’s been whatever court they went to or something.”
Not only does this impact the four players directly involved, but it also impacts the coaching staff and the rest of the roster as well. If they are cleared, the staff will then have to spend some time trying to help them get caught up and find ways to get them more reps in practice without taking any away from those who have been able to go from day one. It also throws a wrench into the chemistry aspect of it as they will be having to learn how the cleared player plays and how to play off of him and vice versa.
This is a decision that should have been made months ago. But here we are, FOUR practices into fall camp, and four players are still wondering whether or not they'll get to suit up this season. Classic NCAA.
