WVU Could Add More Running Backs as Depth Takes a Hit Early in Fall Camp
One of the position groups I felt strongly about heading into fall camp for West Virginia was the running backs. With Jahiem White returning, and several other experienced players transferring in, I believed this was one of the positions that fans didn't need to stress about.
I'm still pretty confident that by the time the season rolls around, the Mountaineers will be in good shape in the backfield, but it hasn't been a promising start, according to head coach Rich Rodriguez. A couple of days ago, he complained about guys "tapping out" for a breather or to meet with a trainer and had only two running backs go the entire practice without doing so.
He did admit that the effort has been better since then, but they're short on bodies.
“They’ve been a little banged up. I think we had four practice today — Jahiem (White), (Diore) Hubbard, Clay Ash, Kannon (Katzer), so numbers are a little bit less," Rodriguez said. "We may add a guy or two here because we’ve got to have more guys at running back. Larry (Porter) is an experienced coach. He’s picked up our system really well. We don’t have the bigger back yet, so we’re still looking at that, but it’s a pretty good group.”
There have been zero mentions of Jaylan Knighton (SMU transfer) and Cyncir Bowers (Iowa Central CC transfer) for whatever reason, and Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards is STILL waiting on a ruling from the NCAA, along with three of his teammates.
Rodriguez has said multiple times throughout camp that he believes in this group of backs and feels like it's a room with a bunch of talent — they just need guys to be available to be able to get through the stuff they need to before Week 1 arrives.
While Jahiem White is the player everyone expects to handle the majority of the workload, Rodriguez made sure to let everyone know that there's competition for that top spot at running back, too. It's coachspeak, but at the same time, he's trying to breed competition.
