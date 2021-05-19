FOXBET Releases Big 12 Conference Title Odds

We are just a little over 1000 days to the start of the 2021 college football season and the third year of the Neal Brown era at West Virginia. The Mountaineers finished the 2020 season with a 6-4 record and a bowl win against Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Last year, the Mountaineers made big leaps on both sides of the ball going from one of the worst rushing teams in the country to having the nation's 14th leading rusher with Leddie Brown going for 1,010 yards. On the defensive side, West Virginia finished in the top five nationally in nearly every statistical category including having the nation's No. 1 pass defense.

Expectations for West Virginia in 2021 are to compete for one of the top three or four spots in the Big 12 Conference and maybe more depending on how things play out. The defense returns six starters but you could argue that it returns eight as Akheem Mesidor saw a bunch of playing time as a true freshman and Taijh Alston was a starter back in 2019 before tearing his ACL. The offense returns essentially everyone on the offensive line and at the skill positions. With a couple of years of experience playing together, the offense should make big strides this fall.

Earlier this week, FOXBET released the odds for each team to win the Big 12 Conference this fall and the Mountaineers are in the middle of the pack.

Oklahoma -125

Iowa State +250

Texas +300

Oklahoma State +800

West Virginia +2500

Kansas State +3000

TCU +3000

Baylor +4000

Texas Tech +4000

Kansas +30000

