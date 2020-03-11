MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

Freshman QB Greene "Looks Like He Belongs"

Schuyler Callihan

Football has officially made its way back to Morgantown and one of the most anticipated position battles this off-season will be at quarterback. 

Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall started nine games for the Mountaineers in 2019 and finished with a 3-6 record. Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege started the final three games, posting a 2-1 record that included a road win over No. 24 Kansas State.

Although the quarterback battle is really a two man race, the guy everyone forgets about is true freshman Garrett Greene. Due to two veterans being ahead of him on the depth chart, it will be extremely difficult for him to see much game action in 2020, if any. Will Neal Brown give him a little playing time in mop up duty? Ideally, West Virginia can get out to a big, comfortable lead in their week two matchup with Eastern Kentucky and let all of the younger guys play, including Greene. He can play in four games, while retaining his redshirt, so if he puts together a solid spring and fall camp, there should be a good chance that Greene sees some playing time this fall. According to head coach Neal Brown, he's off to a good start, although it's only one day in.

"He made a couple big plays. He got his tail chewed because he didn't finish a play, so that was probably his first one of his career and probably won't be his last. But no, he's going to get in. He's got a different dynamic now, he can run, he's athletic, extremely quick trigger and he's got a little edge about him. I think when you guys get a chance to get out there and see him, you'll be impressed because he looks like he belongs."

Again this is one day in, so let's pump the breaks just a tad before calling for him to be in contention for the starting position. Remember, he's just an 18-year old freshman that has a lot to learn before taking over the duties of running the offense. When Brown said, "he's going to get in", I wouldn't read too much into that. That's a very vague statement and appears that he was talking about spring workouts only. 

Regardless of whether or not Greene sees the field in 2020, he has an extremely bright future. His work ethic, determination and knowledge of the game are all parts of what make him an intriguing prospect to keep your eyes on. As Brown mentioned, he can run, making him the only true "dual-threat" quarterback on the depth chart. 

We've got a long ways to go before we get a good idea of how "ready" Greene is, but at least he's off to a good start following day one.

Do you think Garrett Greene will see the field in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Baylor

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Lunardi Says West Virginia Can Rise to a No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament

The ball is in West Virginia's court

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

Mountaineer Maven Big 12 Tournament Predictions for West Virginia

Our staff predicts how far the Mountaineers will go

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

WATCH: WVU Gives Sneak Peek Inside Day One of Spring Practice

Football has officially returned in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan

by

higoal1957

Jevon Carter Promoted to Backup Point Guard for Phoenix

Minutes have been an inconsistency for Carter, but could that be coming to an end?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

Brown Highlights Key Position Battles

WVU HC Neal Brown gave some insight on some of the key position battles on the first day of spring practice

Christopher Hall

In Freshman Season, Oscar Tshiebwe Dazzles

Oscar Tshiebwe's freshman season is one for West Virginia record books

Zach Campbell

by

M-townJoe

Mountaineers Riding Momentum into Postseason

West Virginia played it's best basketball on Saturday and it couldn't come at a better time

Christopher Hall

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Gets New Opponent

West Virginia with a fairly favorable region

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

WATCH: Sagaba Konate Throws Down Authoritative Slam Dunk

Former Mountaineer throwing it down hard

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe