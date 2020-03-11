Freshman QB Greene "Looks Like He Belongs"

Football has officially made its way back to Morgantown and one of the most anticipated position battles this off-season will be at quarterback.

Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall started nine games for the Mountaineers in 2019 and finished with a 3-6 record. Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege started the final three games, posting a 2-1 record that included a road win over No. 24 Kansas State.

Although the quarterback battle is really a two man race, the guy everyone forgets about is true freshman Garrett Greene. Due to two veterans being ahead of him on the depth chart, it will be extremely difficult for him to see much game action in 2020, if any. Will Neal Brown give him a little playing time in mop up duty? Ideally, West Virginia can get out to a big, comfortable lead in their week two matchup with Eastern Kentucky and let all of the younger guys play, including Greene. He can play in four games, while retaining his redshirt, so if he puts together a solid spring and fall camp, there should be a good chance that Greene sees some playing time this fall. According to head coach Neal Brown, he's off to a good start, although it's only one day in.

"He made a couple big plays. He got his tail chewed because he didn't finish a play, so that was probably his first one of his career and probably won't be his last. But no, he's going to get in. He's got a different dynamic now, he can run, he's athletic, extremely quick trigger and he's got a little edge about him. I think when you guys get a chance to get out there and see him, you'll be impressed because he looks like he belongs."

Again this is one day in, so let's pump the breaks just a tad before calling for him to be in contention for the starting position. Remember, he's just an 18-year old freshman that has a lot to learn before taking over the duties of running the offense. When Brown said, "he's going to get in", I wouldn't read too much into that. That's a very vague statement and appears that he was talking about spring workouts only.

Regardless of whether or not Greene sees the field in 2020, he has an extremely bright future. His work ethic, determination and knowledge of the game are all parts of what make him an intriguing prospect to keep your eyes on. As Brown mentioned, he can run, making him the only true "dual-threat" quarterback on the depth chart.

We've got a long ways to go before we get a good idea of how "ready" Greene is, but at least he's off to a good start following day one.

Do you think Garrett Greene will see the field in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

