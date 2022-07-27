Freshmen Faces: CB Tyrin Woodby Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

CB Tyrin Woodby

Height: 6'1" Weight: 175 lbs

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

High school: St. Frances Academy

Power Five Offers:

Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Buffalo, Liberty, Marshall, Temple.

Evaluation:

Throughout his high school career, Ty Woodby has done it all. He's been a key playmaker at wide receiver, an explosive returner on special teams, and a very solid corner. Woodby has quick hips and rarely lets his receivers get behind him in deep pass coverage. Extremely athletic, flies all over the field, and is not afraid to come downhill to stop the run game. Playing wide receiver has helped him on the defensive side by understanding tendencies of what the receiver may try to do when given inside leverage, outside leverage, press coverage, or cushion.

Playing time projection:

Should be able to compete for playing time on special teams right away and could make an impact on the defensive side of the ball by year two considering the current lack of depth at the position.

