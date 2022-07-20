Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: DL Asani Redwood Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman defensive lineman Asani Redwood brings to the table for West Virginia.

EDGE Asani Redwood

Height: 6'4" Weight: 265 lbs

Hometown: Suwanee, GA

Highs School: Collins Hill

Power Five Offers:

Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

East Tennessee State, Elon, Western Kentucky.

Evaluation:

Redwood has good instincts in the trenches and his best attribute may be his reaction to the action in the backfield. He can work inside or outside the tackle and is an asset in both the run and the passing game. Additionally, he can collapse the pocket from the outside. Would like to see him open up and play more freely and loose off the edge. 

Playing time projection

Redwood has the size to play immediately but may need a year or two under his belt before seeing significant time on the field. It'll be interesting to see how his body matures and grows throughout those first couple of years on campus. I can see him having a Dante Stills-ish type body and playing outside or I could see him trimming down a little bit and potentially playing bandit. The former seems more like the direction he's headed.

