Freshmen Faces: DL Zeiqui Lawton Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton brings to the table for West Virginia.

DE Zeiqui Lawton

Height: 6'3" Weight: 266 lbs

Hometown: Charleston, WV

High school: South Charleston (Played freshman year at Cincinnati)

Power Five Offers:

Illinois, Indiana, NC State, Nebraska, Oregon, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Appalachian State, Boise State, Cincinnati, Liberty, Marshall

Evaluation:

Lawton plays with great pad level, physicality, and shoots off the line of scrimmage. Very powerful hands that allows him to bully his way into the backfield. Has been labeled a natural pass rusher but can be just as good in containing the run game.

Playing time projection:

Lawton could see some playing time this fall but I really see this being a long-term option for WVU than an immediate impact. It will take some time for Lawton to learn and adjust to the defense and to really have a firm grasp of his role in the defense. 2023 could be where we see Lawton start to enter into the mix on a more regular basis.

