Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: LB Trey Lathan Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman linebacker Trey Lathan brings to the table for West Virginia.

LB Trey Lathan

Height: 6'1" Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Miami, FL

High school: Gulliver Prep

Power Five Offers:

Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Akron, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Florida A&, Florida Atlantic, Utah State.

Evaluation:

Lathan is a very disciplined linebacker that doesn't overplay runs to the outside. He is a downhill backer that tackles extremely well in one-on-ones in the open field. He doesn't bite on misdirections and can diagnose which gap he needs to fill prior to the handoff. Lathan has a background as a wide receiver so his ability to catch the ball should serve him well as he will have more responsibility in pass coverage at the next level.

Playing time projection:

Lathan's speed, quickness, physicality, and instincts will give him an opportunity to not only play early in his career but potentially earn a starting spot within the first two years. He's one of the few recruits in this class that I believe will have some sort of an impact in 2022. Not only is he talented enough to play but he's going to need to due to WVU's low numbers at linebacker.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.10.04 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2023 CB Tayvon Nelson

By Schuyler Callihan40 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Depth chart reactions (3)
Football

Lyons Remains 'Optimistic' About the Direction of WVU Football

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_17226874_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2022 Season Looks Like for WVU

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
ESPN_College_GameDay
Football

ESPN's College GameDay is Coming to the Backyard Brawl

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
lawton-zeiqui-43343-1
Football

Freshmen Faces: DL Zeiqui Lawton Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 21, 2022 9:59 AM EDT
Depth chart reactions
Football

Between The Eers: Reactions to Initial Depth Chart, Projecting Week 1 Starters

By Schuyler CallihanJul 20, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Dec 22, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins smiles after a conversation with an official during the first half against the Youngstown State Penguins at WVU Coliseum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Huggins Delivers a Message to WVU Fans

By Christopher HallJul 20, 2022 5:49 PM EDT
Depth chart reactions (1)
Big 12

Big 12 Quarterback Rankings

By Schuyler CallihanJul 20, 2022 12:35 PM EDT