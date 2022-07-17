Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: OL Charlie Katarincic Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic brings to the table for West Virginia.

OL Charlie Katarincic

Height: 6'5" Weight: 280 lbs

Hometown: Wallingford, CT

High school: Choate Rosemary Hall

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

East Carolina (also offered by Columbia Dartmouth, and Penn)

Evaluation:

Katarincic is a bit of a raw prospect that will need some time to develop once he reaches Morgantown. Adding some weight to his frame will be his number one priority which is something that will be quickly taken care of under strength coach Mike Joseph. With that said, he does have a ton of pure strength so adding to that frame will only make him even better. As far as on the field, there's a lot to like. He is consistent at sealing off defenders off the edge in the run game and quickly identifies which defender to take on if the rush goes outside. Since his school likes to run the ball in between the tackles a lot, Katarincic has a good feel for how to pave those gaps upfront. Despite not being fully developed, Katarincic's footwork and pad level are in pretty good shape which are two huge areas for a lineman to have nailed down.

Playing time projection:

Katarincic is going to need some time before seeing the field. Adding weight will be his first priority upon reaching Morgantown and then learning how to play at 300+ will be a whole other challenge. Has good make up but will likely be in the picture later down the road.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 12.40.30 AM
Recruiting

WVU Target Pushes Back Decision Date

By Schuyler Callihan28 seconds ago
USATSI_18695746_168388579_lowres
Football

Where WVU Ranks in the ESPN FPI 131, Projected Win Total + Chances to Win Big 12

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17909432_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

How to Watch Deuce McBride in the Summer League Championship

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-16T213600.474
Big 12

Hot Clicks: Manoah to ASG, McBride Trade Rumor, Martin Leaves WVU + More

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
livingston-landen-78461-1
Football

Freshmen Faces: OL Landen Livingston Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Garrett Greene
Football

Four Takeaways from WVU's Preseason Depth Chart

By Schuyler CallihanJul 16, 2022
USATSI_18701701_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Dominant in Final Start Before All-Star Break

By Schuyler CallihanJul 16, 2022
USATSI_17083144_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Deuce McBride, Knicks to Play for 2K23 NBA Summer League Championship

By Schuyler CallihanJul 16, 2022