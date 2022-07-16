Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: OL Landen Livingston Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman offensive lineman Landen Livingston brings to the table for West Virginia.

OL Landen Livingston

Height: 6'4" Weight: 280 lbs

Hometown: Leo, IN

High school: Leo

Power Five Offers:

Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Ball State, Cincinnati, Marshall, Miami (OH), Toledo, Tulane.

Evaluation:

Livingston is super athletic and has great lateral movement. He moves extremely well for an offensive lineman which is a big reason why Leo HS tends to use him as a puller in the run game. He's able to get out of his stance over to the other side of the field and clear a path for his running backs. Pass protection doesn't seem to be much of an issue but he is clearly a fine-tuned run blocker. His film is full of driving defenders 8-10 yards down the field before burying them into the ground.

Playing time projection:

Livingston mainly lines up at right guard but also plays some right tackle as well. Having the athleticism he has, I would imagine WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore would like to have him inside at guard and possibly at center. Either way, Livingston should have a lot of success during his time at West Virginia. By 2024, I would expect him to be in the starting lineup or at least be competing for a spot. Very intriguing prospect that has a bright future.

