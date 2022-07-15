Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: OL Sullivan Weidman Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman offensive lineman Sullivan Weidman brings to the table for West Virginia.

OL Sullivan Weidman

Height: 6'6" Weight: 300 lbs

Hometown: Brookline, MA

High school: Dexter School

Power Five Offers:

Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Buffalo, UConn, UMass, Temple.

Evaluation:

I love the toughness that Weidman brings to the table. He's one of those offensive linemen that just seeks for contact as soon as the ball is snapped and wants to hit as many guys as possible. Weidman does a good job of pulling and getting to the second level of the defense, opening up huge lanes for the running back. Pass protection is very good but could be the area that needs the most improvement. He definitely has a future at tackle but looks like he could be capable of kicking inside to play guard if needed.

Playing time projection:

Depending on how he grows into his body will determine where he plays at the next level but he looks like a tackle to me. With Brandon Yates (right tackle) and Wyatt Milum (left tackle) having multiple years of eligibility left, Weidman won't likely be in the starting lineup anytime soon which could be a good thing for his development. Brown had no choice but to throw Milum in there as a true freshman, he won't have to do that with Weidman. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15079912_168388579_lowres
Football

Where WVU Ranks in Heartland College Sports' Big 12 Preseason Poll

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-12T175907.814
Recruiting

WVU LB Target Amare Campbell Drops Top 3 + Decision Date

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17371131_168388579_lowres (1)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Could Miles McBride Be Involved in a Massive NBA Trade?

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_17042699_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Two Mountaineers Recognized as Preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown is interviewed during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Neal Brown 'In Favor' of Playing Backyard Brawl Annually

By Christopher HallJul 13, 2022
USATSI_18691428_168388579_lowres
Football

Quick Hits: Everything Neal Brown Said at Big 12 Media Days

By Schuyler CallihanJul 13, 2022
USATSI_6531110_168388579_lowres (1)
Big 12

New Big 12 Commish Says League is 'Open for Business'

By Schuyler CallihanJul 13, 2022
USATSI_17330001_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

WVU Releases Preseason Depth Chart

By Schuyler CallihanJul 13, 2022