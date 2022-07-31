Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: P Oliver Straw Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman punter Oliver Straw brings to the table for West Virginia.

P Oliver Straw

Height: 6'3" Weight: 220 lbs

Hometown: Australia

High school: ProKick Australia

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

N/A

Evaluation:

Straw has a very strong leg that produces a good combination of hang time (average of 4.9 seconds) and distance, which sits around 48-50 yards consistently. His motion is not completely fluid and does need to work on his release and angle of his kicks. This will be something that he'll get cleaned up very early at WVU. What's most intriguing about Straw is that he has the ability to kick the ball with either leg.

Playing time projection:

Tyler Sumpter has graduated which means West Virginia will be in need of a new punter this season. Although Straw could work his way into the number one spot, I would have to imagine that Kolton McGhee will handle the punting duties in 2022.

