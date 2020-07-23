Freshmen Faces: QB Garrett Greene

Recruitment

On March 7th, 2019 West Virginia head coach Neal Brown landed his quarterback of the 2020 class in Garrett Greene. He held offers from TCU, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Temple, South Florida, Troy, and a host of others. In the end, it was the relationship with Coach Brown that sealed the deal. Brown had been recruiting Greene since he was the head man at Troy and Greene told Mountaineer Maven that he was going to follow Brown wherever he went. He understands Neal Brown's vision for the offense and more importantly, the program.

Greene doesn't get a lot of credit for his arm and is labeled as more of a scrambling quarterback. Don't let that fool you - this guy can sling it. He's got a tremendous touch on his downfield throws and has great zip on his passes. Greene will use his legs to extend plays, escape pressure, and open up passing lanes down the field. He's not the tallest guy (6'0"), but his ability to move around the pocket helps him see the field and compensate for his lack of height.

Player comparison: Trace McSorley (Former Penn State QB)

Due to Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege returning with experience and are both veterans, I don't expect to see Greene touch the field much, if at all in 2020. With the four-game redshirt rule, they may insert him for a couple of series during a big lead, but outside of that, you won't see him enter the conversation until 2021/2022.

