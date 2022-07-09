Freshmen Faces: QB Nicco Marchiol Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

QB Nicco Marchiol

Height: 6'1" Weight: 208 lbs

Hometown: Chandler, AZ

High school: Hamilton

Power Five Offers:

Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU, USC, Utah, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Charlotte, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, South Florida.

Evaluation:

Marchiol does a good job of improvising when a play breaks down and makes big plays with his legs. He's very smooth in his throwing motion and has a good feel for dropping the ball over the receiver's shoulder, especially on fades in the back corner of the end zone. Not only does Marchiol have a strong and accurate arm but he knows when to let it rip and when to take what the defense is giving him. He's an excellent decision-maker that has great fluidity in the pocket and doesn't get overwhelmed by pressure. With Marchiol's skill set, he will be able to compete for the starting job early in his career.

Playing time projection:

Now that JT Daniels is in the fold, it almost guarantees a redshirt year for Marchiol, which is was needed anyway for proper development. Head coach Neal Brown loved the flashes he put on display during the spring but he had his moments where he looked like a normal, 18-year-old quarterback trying to figure things out playing the game at a much faster speed. Once the game slows down for him, he'll find himself in the mix to be QB1. 2024 seems like a more realistic target for Marchiol to assert himself as the starting quarterback.

