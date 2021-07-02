Sports Illustrated home
Freshmen Faces: QB Will "Goose" Crowder

Looking at what freshman quarterback Will Crowder brings to the table for West Virginia.
Author:
Publish date:

QB Will "Goose" Crowder

Height: 6'2" Weight: 195 lbs

Hometown: Gardendale, AL

High school: Gardendale

Why he chose West Virginia (a comment given at the moment of commitment):

"I really loved the coaching staff and the AMAZING MOUNTAINEER fan base, and definitely the song Country Roads... huge draw for me. Also, the family feel and watching the interactions between the players and coaches while I was there they treated each other like family and I knew I wanted to be a part of that."

Power Five Offers:

Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest.

Group of Five Offers:

Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boise State, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Louisiana, Memphis, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane, UAB, USF.

Evaluation:

Crowder has a really good touch on his downfield throws and leads the receiver into an open area of the field. Pocket presence and awareness of pressure are two quality traits that he possesses. Crowder has good zip on the ball and has a fairly quick release, but will need to continue strengthening his arm throughout his development.

Playing time projection:

Jarret Doege will be a senior in 2021 and freshman Garrett Greene will be entering his second year in the system. So with that being said, it is highly likely that Crowder will redshirt his freshman year, but could be in the mix for the starting job as early as 2022.

