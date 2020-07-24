MountaineerMaven
Freshmen Faces: RB A'varius Sparrow

Schuyler Callihan

Recruitment

On January 24, 2020, A'varius Sparrow ended his recruitment by committing to West Virginia. After the Mountaineers lost the pledge of running back Lamy Constant, the staff was desperate to find a back to bring in for the 2020 class. Luckily, Sparrow was still available and got a quality player even with it being late in the game. Sparrow also held offers from Florida Atlantic, Rutgers, Central Florida, South Florida and a handful of others.

Player Breakdown/Player Comparison

Sparrow is lightning in a bottle with the ability to hit big at any time. He's fast, but also quick. He can stop and go without losing much of his speed and plays well in the open field. Sparrow, although small, can run with toughness in between the tackles, but must improve in pass protection if he wants to be an every down guy at some point in his career.

Player comparison: A mix of Deandre Washington/Jock Sanders

2020 Outlook

Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield, and Tony Mathis will be ahead of Sparrow on the depth chart. If Sparrow proves that he can add a little flare to the offense, he could get a few touches here and there and retain his redshirt. The coaching staff would probably like to see the three backs ahead of him take a big step in their development and redshirt Sparrow. He will mainly be used at an if-needed basis in 2020.

What are your expectations for A'varius Sparrow in 2020? Let us know your thought in the comment section below!

