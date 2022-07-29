Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: S Christion Stokes Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman safety Christion Stokes brings to the table for West Virginia.

S Christion Stokes

Height: 6'0" Weight: 180 lbs

Hometown: Harper Woods, MI

High school: Harper Woods

Power Five Offers:

Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, West Virginia

Group of Five Offers:

Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Western Michigan.

Evaluation:

Stokes is capable of playing any of the three safety spots at WVU (CAT, SPEAR, FS) and could even play corner if needed. He's excellent in press man coverage and uses those first five yards to get physical with the receiver. On downfield passes, Stokes likes to get a bit handsy but knows his limits and avoids defensive pass interference calls. Despite only being 6'0" tall and just around 200 lbs, Stokes looks very comfortable playing in the box which makes me think the SPEAR position could be a good fit for him.

Playing time projection:

Stokes is one recruit I've been back and forth on in terms of how much he will play in 2022, if at all. I do think he will see at least four games of action which will give the team the ability to retain his redshirt but if he impresses, he could end up playing a rotational role.

