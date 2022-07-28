Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: S Raleigh Collins III Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman safety Raleigh Collins III brings to the table for West Virginia.

S Raleigh Collins III

Height: 6'3" Weight: 196 lbs

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

High school: Neumann Goretti

Power Five Offers:

Boston College, Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, UConn, Temple.

Evaluation:

Collins III has spent his high school career as a safety and is listed as such on the official team roster, but defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and inside linebacker coach Jeff Koontz have identified him as a linebacker early in the recruiting process - it may be due to the fact of the bad intentions he has when approaching the ball carriers, delivering devastating blows and the ability to shed blocks and naturally, his size. He is versatile and athletic and may fit into the bandit role (Hybrid of linebacker/defensive back) and his physicality will be another welcome presence in the box. Then again, once he gets a closer evaluation and adds weight, he could shift to weakside linebacker. His versatility is exactly what makes him appealing in this WVU defense - an athlete, the coaching staff, can line up nearly anywhere, something the staff is evolving more towards.

Playing time projection:

If he stays at safety, there's an opportunity for Collins to see the field as a true freshman. He'll at least get a chance on special teams and will have four games to showcase what he can do while keeping his redshirt. If he officially moves to linebacker, I would expect this to be more of a sit and learn year for him as he looks to add on weight.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 9.40.43 PM
Recruiting

WVU Offers Son of Noel Devine

By Schuyler Callihan48 seconds ago
USATSI_18336968_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith 'Has the Lead' for Seattle's Starting QB Job

By Schuyler Callihan58 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 10.02.49 PM
Football

WATCH: JT Daniels Gives His Best Russell Wilson Impression

By Schuyler Callihan1 minute ago
Baseball
Baseball

The Mountaineer Baseball Team Earns ABCA Academic Honor

By Christopher Hall46 minutes ago
Juwan Staten
Mountaineers in the Pros

Team + Individual Stats in Best Virginia's Win Over Bucketneers

By Schuyler Callihan12 hours ago
Best Virginia
Mountaineers in the Pros

Best Virgina Takes Down Bucketneers

By Christopher Hall12 hours ago
Depth chart reactions (7)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU's Most Intriguing Position Battles to Watch

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
Hall of Traditions
Football

Natasha Oakes Named Senior Associate Athletics Director

By Christopher Hall16 hours ago