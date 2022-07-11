Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: TE Corbin Page Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman tight end Corbin Page brings to the table for West Virginia.

TE Corbin Page

Height: 6'5" Weight: 257 lbs

Hometown: Huntington, WV

High school: Spring Valley

Power Five Offers:

Louisville, Oregon, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Marshall.

Evaluation:

Page is a very intriguing prospect. He looks like an extremely athletic offensive tackle playing tight end. He runs exceptionally well for his size but tends to get a little top-heavy on routes with a change of direction. If he can keep his feet under him on those, he'll be able to clean that up pretty easily. Although Page can catch the ball in traffic over the middle, he is more of a vertical threat that can hit on deep balls and make contested catches. Some of that may just be Spring Valley taking advantage of his size and just throwing the ball up to him knowing that he's going to come down with it more often than not. He's so much bigger and stronger than the competition he's playing against so it'll be interesting to see how he translates to battling against bodies his size at the next level.

Playing time projection:

Even with limited experience in the tight end room heading into 2022, I would expect Page to redshirt in 2022. The Mountaineers have other bodies at the position that have been in the program for a year or more such as Treylan Davis, and Victor Wikström. Not to mention, Colorado State transfer Brian Polendey who will see a ton of playing time. Due to his physicality, he could see the field by 2023 but should certainly have an impact by 2024.

