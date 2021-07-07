Sports Illustrated home
Freshmen Faces: TE Victor Wikström

Taking a look at what freshman tight end Victor Wikström brings to WVU.
Author:
Publish date:

TE Victor Wikström

Height: 6'3" Weight: 240 lbs

Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

High school: N/A

Why he chose West Virginia:

"The location. I liked Morgantown and the environment. I also really liked the facilities, but most of all, I got the family feel immediately."

Power Five Offers:

Georgia Tech, Ole Miss.

Group of Five Offers:

Charlotte, Eastern Michigan.

Evaluation:

Having only played the game of football only five years, Wikström has made big strides. With that said, there is still a lot about his game that still needs to be developed. He's a raw talent, but has the work ethic and drive to be a legitimate college tight end. After a year or two of college experience under his belt, he could be one of the hidden gems in this recruiting class.

Playing time projection:

Mike O'Laughlin and T.J. Banks have cemented themselves as the top two tight ends for the foreseeable future. Wikström is going to be a bit of a project but should turn into a well-rounded player after a couple of years of being in the program.

