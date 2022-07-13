Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: TE Will Dixon Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman tight end Will Dixon brings to the table for West Virginia.

TE Will Dixon

Height: 6'5" Weight: 230 lbs

Hometown: Hillsborough, NJ

High school: Blair Academy

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Temple, 

Evaluation 

Listed at 6'5" 230-pounds, Dixon uses his big frame well in the rushing and passing games and is a physical presence within the offense. His frame jumps off the screen, but his soft hands provide the highlights, hauling in passes over the shoulder and in the middle of the field while fighting off traffic before barreling his way towards the endzone. Versatility is key in today's game, and Dixon has the versatility to split out wide and as an extension in the run game, lining off tackle in a three-point stance and is a ferocious blocker. 

Playing time projection:

As promising and intriguing of a prospect Dixon is, it's unlikely that he'll see the field much, if at all in 2022. I mean, he did reclassify, so he should really be entering his senior year of high school. That said, his body is already well ahead of others at his age, so there's a chance that he could see some time on the special teams unit in four games before ultimately redshirting. He'll live in the weight room with Mike Joseph and should be ready to have more of an expanded role in 2023.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 11.33.56 AM
Basketball

WATCH: John Flowers & Joe Alexander Film Hilarious Real Estate Video

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
Mikey Kluska
Baseball

Mikey Kluska Transfers Out of WVU

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 11.51.36 AM
Recruiting

Remaining Needs + Top Targets for WVU in 2023 Recruiting Class

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
donaldson-jr-decarlo-78476-2
Football

Freshmen Faces: TE CJ Donaldson Jr. Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 12.14.30 PM
Football

WVU, Pitt to Play at Acrisure Stadium

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
West Virginia Mountaineers assistant coach Erik Martin before the NCAA Final Four Division I Men's Championship against Duke University at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, April 3, 2010.
Basketball

Erik Martin Posts Farewell Tweet to WVU

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) and forward Pauly Paulicap (1) visit with assistant coach Erik Martin and head coach Bob Huggins in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

BREAKING: WVU Assistant Erik Martin Accepts Head Coaching Job

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022
Member Exclusive