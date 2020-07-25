MountaineerMaven
Freshmen Faces: WR Devell Washington

Schuyler Callihan

Recruitment

On April 13th, 2019, Neal Brown landed the third commitment of his tenure with Saginaw, Michigan receiver Devell Washington. Shortly after attending West Virginia's spring game, Washington was sold on the program and shut down his recruitment right then and there. He chose the Mountaineers over several Big Ten offers including the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, and also Kentucky and Iowa State.

Player Breakdown/Player Comparison

Washington gives West Virginia a ton of size and physicality. Standing in at 6'4", 215 lbs, Washington can develop into a guy that can be either a red zone target or your 50/50 guy. Most guys his size don't get a whole lot of love for what they can do in the intermediate and underneath passing game, but he can be a threat at all three levels. He does a great job fighting for positioning and is a fairly sharp route runner. By the end of his career, he will probably remind you a little of George Campbell. He's not going to need to have ten or so catches a game to make an impact. However, Washington will eventually become someone Neal Brown and Gerad Parker will count on every week.

Player comparison: Jonathan Baldwin

2020 Outlook

The Mountaineers are loaded with depth at wide receiver heading into 2020 and bring back virtually everyone from a year ago except George Campbell. Washington could see some action early on and if he impresses, could continue playing throughout the season. If he needs more time, a redshirt will be the way to go. 

What are your expectations for Devell Washington in 2020? Let us know your thought in the comment section below!

PrincessP
PrincessP

A 6'4" 215lb. Freshman WR from Michigan committing to The MOUNTAINEERS flat out PROVES that HCNB is KILLIN' IT on the recruiting trail bro !! Gotta get this guy in the lineup & THROW HIM THE BALL !!! #TrustingTheClimb Every. Single. Day.

