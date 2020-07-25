LOOK: Full List of Freshmen/Newcomer Jersey Numbers
Schuyler Callihan
An update has been made on the team's official website at wvusports.com to the football roster. As freshmen and newcomers arrive, more jersey numbers are being released.
*Reminder these jersey numbers are subject to change at any point prior to the start of the 2020 season*
No. 3 - CB Jackie Matthews
No. 11 - QB Garrett Greene
No. 14 - QB Matt Cavallaro (walk-on)
No. 15 - WR Reese Smith
No. 17 - WR Sam Brown
No. 18 - WR Devell Washington
No. 22 - RB A'varius Sparrow
No. 24 - CB Jairo Faverus
No. 26 - CB David Vincent-Okoli
No. 28 - CB Daryl Porter Jr.
No. 40 - S Jordan Dempsey (walk-on)
No. 44 - LB Lanell Carr
No. 45 - LB Taurus Simmons
No. 53 - LB Eddie Watkins
No. 53 - OL Jordan White
No. 54 - OL Zach Frazier
No. 54 - DE Sean Martin
No. 73 - OL Chris Mayo
No. 78 - OL Tairiq Stewart
No. 80 - TE Charles Finley
No. 82 - WR Keion Wakefield (walk-on/Louisville transfer)
No. 90 - DL Akheem Mesidor
No. 99 - DL Quay Mays
The only two newcomers that are still yet to be listed on the official team roster are Maryland transfer Bryce Brand and Arizona transfer Scottie Young Jr.
Which freshmen/newcomer are you most excited to see on the field in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!
