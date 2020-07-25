MountaineerMaven
LOOK: Full List of Freshmen/Newcomer Jersey Numbers

Schuyler Callihan

An update has been made on the team's official website at wvusports.com to the football roster. As freshmen and newcomers arrive, more jersey numbers are being released.

*Reminder these jersey numbers are subject to change at any point prior to the start of the 2020 season*

No. 3 - CB Jackie Matthews

No. 11 - QB Garrett Greene

No. 14 - QB Matt Cavallaro (walk-on)

No. 15 - WR Reese Smith

No. 17 - WR Sam Brown

No. 18 - WR Devell Washington

No. 22 - RB A'varius Sparrow

No. 24 - CB Jairo Faverus

No. 26 - CB David Vincent-Okoli

No. 28 - CB Daryl Porter Jr.

No. 40 - S Jordan Dempsey (walk-on)

No. 44 - LB Lanell Carr

No. 45 - LB Taurus Simmons 

No. 53 - LB Eddie Watkins

No. 53 - OL Jordan White

No. 54 - OL Zach Frazier

No. 54 - DE Sean Martin

No. 73 - OL Chris Mayo

No. 78 - OL Tairiq Stewart

No. 80 - TE Charles Finley

No. 82 - WR Keion Wakefield (walk-on/Louisville transfer)

No. 90 - DL Akheem Mesidor

No. 99 - DL Quay Mays

The only two newcomers that are still yet to be listed on the official team roster are Maryland transfer Bryce Brand and Arizona transfer Scottie Young Jr.

Which freshmen/newcomer are you most excited to see on the field in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

