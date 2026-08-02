Full WVU Football Fall Camp Schedule: Dates and Everything Fans Need To Know

A new WVU football season is just around the corner.

On Wednesday (August 5th), the Mountaineers will hit the practice field for the first time, marking the start of fall camp. Out of respect for the team, I will refrain from posting their practice schedule, but below I do have listed when you can expect to hear from head coach Rich Rodriguez, other coaches, and players.

Also, there is information about Rich Rod's Coach's Show, weekly press conferences, and some things to keep your eye on throughout the month of August.

Fall Camp Media Schedule (dates and coaches/players subject to change)

Tuesday, Aug. 4 (Report Day)

No media

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Media avail: Rich Rodriguez, Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley, Select Players

Friday, Aug. 7

Media avail: Rich Rodriguez, Assistant Coach, Select Players

Monday, Aug. 10

Media avail: Rich Rodriguez, Assistant Coach, Select Players

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Media avail: Rich Rodriguez, Assistant Coach, Select Players

Friday, Aug. 14

Media avail: Assistant Coach, Select Players

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Media avail: Assistant Coach, Select Players

Friday, Aug. 21

Media avail: Rich Rodriguez, Assistant Coach, Select Players

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Media avail: Rich Rodriguez, Assistant Coach, Select Players

Monday, Aug. 31

The Rich Rodriguez Show at Kegler’s Sports Bar & Grill from 6-8 p.m.

For the second straight year, the radio show will air every Monday, with the exception of the open week (October 26th). Before the 2025 season, the show would air on Thursday, setting the table for the game ahead. While that week’s game will still be discussed, it’s more of a recap of what just happened and what they learned from the game two days ago.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Media avail: Rich Rodriguez press conference previewing Coastal Carolina, Zac Alley, Select Players.

Rich Rod's weekly press conference will remain on Tuesdays this season. Defensive coordinator Zac Alley is also expected to speak every Tuesday throughout the season. This will be the last time each week that we hear from coaches and players until game day. In the past, it made sense to have the coach's show on Thursdays, at least for us in the media, because it was another chance to learn more about the list of injuries and who could be out. Now, the Big 12 requires injury reports to be submitted to the league office throughout the week, so that takes care of that.

What fans need to know about our coverage

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

New depth chart projections: Since WVU won't release a depth chart until probably game day, we will do our best to give you an idea of who will start, be in a backup role, etc. Our next projection will drop on the eve of fall camp (Tuesday). If additions are made to the roster due to the recent ruling giving those in the class of 2022 a fifth year, we will update it. Our final projection will be made the weekend leading into Week 1.

Over on our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI), we will have new episodes of Between The Eers every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, giving you the latest updates on the football team, discussing the roster, heated position battles, and making predictions.

During the season, former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon will join me on Thursday mornings for the Walk Thru GameDay Show, breaking down that week's matchup and making our pick. He will also be on with me immediately after the game for the Mountaineer Postgame Show.

And of course, we will have several stories going live every day here on the site, giving you the most extensive coverage of WVU fall camp, so be sure to bookmark our homepage.