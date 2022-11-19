Skip to main content

WATCH: Garrett Greene Hits Sam James for 71-Yard Touchdown

Greene shows off the arm on this one.

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene just threw his second touchdown pass of the day to Sam James from 71 yards out.

Kicker Casey Legg missed the extra point for the second time today, keeping the score at 28-19.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Charles Woods
Football

Charles Woods Gives Thanks to Mountaineer Nation

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19467655_168388579_lowres
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Neal Brown Wanted to Climb, Instead He Took WVU to Rock Bottom

By Schuyler Callihan
Jasir Cox Kansas State postgame
Football

WATCH: Jasir Cox Kansas State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Garrett Greene Kansas State Postgame
Football

WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Sam James Kansas State Postgame 2022
Football

WATCH: Sam James Kansas State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
DSC_5698
Football

Brown is Unsure of Who Will Start at QB vs Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
Neal Brown Kansas State postgame 2022
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Untitled design (2)
Football

Neal Brown Explains Kaden Prather's Absence & Takes Shot at CB Charles Woods

By Schuyler Callihan