WATCH: Garrett Greene Hits Sam James for 71-Yard Touchdown
Greene shows off the arm on this one.
West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene just threw his second touchdown pass of the day to Sam James from 71 yards out.
Kicker Casey Legg missed the extra point for the second time today, keeping the score at 28-19.
