BREAKING: Gerad Parker Leaves WVU for New Job

Former WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is out of Morgantown.

Former West Virginia co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is reportedly leaving the program to become the tight ends coach at Notre Dame, per Tom Loy of 247Sports.

Parker mainly worked with the receivers during his time at WVU and had some play-calling duties but much of that was delegated to head coach Neal Brown. Last month, West Virginia hired former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as the new offensive coordinator and play-caller.

