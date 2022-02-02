Skip to main content

BREAKING: Gerad Parker Expected to Leave WVU for New Job

Former WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is out of Morgantown.

Former West Virginia co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is reportedly leaving the program to become the tight ends coach at Notre Dame, per Tom Loy of 247Sports.

Parker mainly worked with the receivers during his time at WVU and had some play-calling duties but much of that was delegated to head coach Neal Brown. Last month, West Virginia hired former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as the new offensive coordinator and play-caller.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Gerad Parker
Football

BREAKING: Gerad Parker Leaves WVU for New Job

6 minutes ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 9.36.08 AM
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: WR Cortez Braham Jr. Signs with West Virginia

2 hours ago
Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 56

11 hours ago
Jacob Watters
Baseball

Watters Named to 2022 NCBWA Preseason All-American Team

17 hours ago
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown presents the 2021 Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award to walk-on receiver Graeson Malashevich.
Football

WVU Football Gold and Blue Spring Game Date Announced

23 hours ago
USATSI_17462355_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Reveals His New School

23 hours ago
USATSI_17595819_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Where Does WVU Sit in ESPN's Latest Bracketology After 6th Straight Loss?

Feb 1, 2022