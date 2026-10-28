Grades and Snap Counts for Every Player on WVU's Offense Through Eight Games

We have hit the bye week, and West Virginia has played 66% of its games for the 2026 season. So while we have a few days to go before we start previewing the next game on the docket, let's review how every Mountaineer on the offensive side of the ball has played this season and how much, position by position.

Quarterbacks

Mike Hawkins Jr.: 88.3; 582 snaps

Jyron Hughley: 73.2; 10 snaps

Max Anderson: 69.5; 5 snaps

Max Brown: 59.7; 3 snaps

Scotty Fox Jr.: 51.6; 16 snaps

Mike Hawkins Jr. hasn't just been really good; he's been elite. He has the 13th-highest grade of any starting quarterback in college football and could very easily finish inside the top 10 with some strong performances down the stretch. Some thought I was crazy for touting him up back in March and saying that he would be the only QB to start, barring injury, but he's been better than advertised.

Running Backs

Cam Cook: 77.0; 475 snaps

Amari Latimer: 76.9; 209 snaps

Martavious Boswell: 69.6; 14 snaps

Chris Talley: 51.6; 3 snaps

Lawrence Autry: 50.2; 11 snaps

Darius Morant: 42.3; 8 snaps

To be honest, I don't really understand Cook's grade. Like, how is it not higher? He's been rock solid in pass protection, is third in the nation in rushing (923 yards), and has only fumbled twice and been tagged for two drops. Amari Latimer has been really good as a true freshman, posting a similar grade in half the snaps. I am very interested to see how he performs in the final month of the season.

Wide Receivers

Kedrick Triplett: 87.8; 9 snaps

DJ Epps: 76.4; 422 snaps

Prince Strachan: 74.9; 258 snaps

Armoni Weaver-Bomar: 72.8; 36 snaps

Cyrus Traugh: 68.8; 146 snaps

John Neider: 61.1; 362 snaps

Robert Oliver: 61.0; 13 snaps

Jaden Bray: 60.5; 410 snaps

Keon Hutchins: 60.2; 22 snaps

Brad Mossor: 60.1; 3 snaps

Landon Drumm: 60.1; 3 snaps

Charlie Hanafin: 60.1; 3 snaps

Greg Wilfred: 60.0; 2 snaps

Malachi Thompson: 59.1; 7 snaps

TaRon Francis: 49.2; 86 snaps

DJ Epps and Prince Strachan have lived up to the hype, without question. Jaden Bray has been a little disappointing up to this point, so his grade checks out. Bray has definitely made some tough contested catches, but hasn't been nearly as reliable as you'd like him to be.

I firmly believe Parkersburg native Cyrus Traugh is going to get more involved once they come out of the bye week, and may even surpass Bray's totals for the year when it's all said and done. For this offense to become more efficient in the pass game, they need a third receiver to step up and perform.

Tight Ends/Fullbacks

Ryan Ward: 63.4; 273 snaps

Kade Bush: 63.3; 13 snaps

Carter Zuliani: 59.8; 2 snaps

Sam Hamilton: 57.6; 3 snaps

Josh Sapp: 51.1; 165 snaps

Cam Ball: 49.7; 60 snaps

Xavier Anderson: 33.1; 14 snaps

Kayden Luke: 59.5; 34 snaps

This has been a pretty disappointing group, especially in the run game. I never expected any of these guys to turn into a legit receiving threat this season, but figured they would be better at opening up running lanes for the backs and Mike Hawkins Jr. That simply hasn't been the case. Ward has played good football at times, though, so it hasn't been all bad.

Offensive Line

Kevin Brown: 64.0; 583 snaps

Nick Krahe: 64.8; 522 snaps

Wes King: 72.9; 583 snaps

Amare Grayson: 71.4; 583 snaps

Carsten Casady: 57.9; 503 snaps

Malik Agbo: 63.2; 113 snaps

Josh Aisosa: 59.4; 90 snaps

Lamarcus Dillard: 66.5; 26 snaps

Devin Vass: 55.3; 25 snaps

Cam Griffin: 57.2; 16 snaps

Landen Livingston: 52.5; 10 snaps

Aidan Woods: 59.5; 8 snaps

Trevor Bigelow: 58.0; 8 snaps

DeShawn Woods: 57.8; 8 snaps

Raymond Kovalesky: 55.7; 5 snaps

Andreas Hunter: 60.4; 5 snaps

Camden Goforth: 60.1; 3 snaps

Rhett Morris: 57.6; 3 snaps

This unit is light-years better than the one they rolled out a year ago. Is it perfect? No. Is it one of the best o-lines in the Big 12? Also no. But when you have Cam Cook and Mike Hawkins Jr., you don't necessarily need to be. They can bail you out of a lot of missed assignments or blown blocks with their ability to make dudes miss. WVU hasn't received great play from the right tackle spot, and when you couple that with a true freshman going through a learning curve at left tackle, you get these types of results. The good news is everyone on the starting unit, aside from center Wes King, can come back in 2027. With Rick Trickett coaching them, they are only going to get better.

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