Grades and Snap Counts for Every Player on WVU's Offense Through Eight Games
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We have hit the bye week, and West Virginia has played 66% of its games for the 2026 season. So while we have a few days to go before we start previewing the next game on the docket, let's review how every Mountaineer on the offensive side of the ball has played this season and how much, position by position.
Quarterbacks
Mike Hawkins Jr.: 88.3; 582 snaps
Jyron Hughley: 73.2; 10 snaps
Max Anderson: 69.5; 5 snaps
Max Brown: 59.7; 3 snaps
Scotty Fox Jr.: 51.6; 16 snaps
Mike Hawkins Jr. hasn't just been really good; he's been elite. He has the 13th-highest grade of any starting quarterback in college football and could very easily finish inside the top 10 with some strong performances down the stretch. Some thought I was crazy for touting him up back in March and saying that he would be the only QB to start, barring injury, but he's been better than advertised.
Running Backs
Cam Cook: 77.0; 475 snaps
Amari Latimer: 76.9; 209 snaps
Martavious Boswell: 69.6; 14 snaps
Chris Talley: 51.6; 3 snaps
Lawrence Autry: 50.2; 11 snaps
Darius Morant: 42.3; 8 snaps
To be honest, I don't really understand Cook's grade. Like, how is it not higher? He's been rock solid in pass protection, is third in the nation in rushing (923 yards), and has only fumbled twice and been tagged for two drops. Amari Latimer has been really good as a true freshman, posting a similar grade in half the snaps. I am very interested to see how he performs in the final month of the season.
Wide Receivers
Kedrick Triplett: 87.8; 9 snaps
DJ Epps: 76.4; 422 snaps
Prince Strachan: 74.9; 258 snaps
Armoni Weaver-Bomar: 72.8; 36 snaps
Cyrus Traugh: 68.8; 146 snaps
John Neider: 61.1; 362 snaps
Robert Oliver: 61.0; 13 snaps
Jaden Bray: 60.5; 410 snaps
Keon Hutchins: 60.2; 22 snaps
Brad Mossor: 60.1; 3 snaps
Landon Drumm: 60.1; 3 snaps
Charlie Hanafin: 60.1; 3 snaps
Greg Wilfred: 60.0; 2 snaps
Malachi Thompson: 59.1; 7 snaps
TaRon Francis: 49.2; 86 snaps
DJ Epps and Prince Strachan have lived up to the hype, without question. Jaden Bray has been a little disappointing up to this point, so his grade checks out. Bray has definitely made some tough contested catches, but hasn't been nearly as reliable as you'd like him to be.
I firmly believe Parkersburg native Cyrus Traugh is going to get more involved once they come out of the bye week, and may even surpass Bray's totals for the year when it's all said and done. For this offense to become more efficient in the pass game, they need a third receiver to step up and perform.
Tight Ends/Fullbacks
Ryan Ward: 63.4; 273 snaps
Kade Bush: 63.3; 13 snaps
Carter Zuliani: 59.8; 2 snaps
Sam Hamilton: 57.6; 3 snaps
Josh Sapp: 51.1; 165 snaps
Cam Ball: 49.7; 60 snaps
Xavier Anderson: 33.1; 14 snaps
Kayden Luke: 59.5; 34 snaps
This has been a pretty disappointing group, especially in the run game. I never expected any of these guys to turn into a legit receiving threat this season, but figured they would be better at opening up running lanes for the backs and Mike Hawkins Jr. That simply hasn't been the case. Ward has played good football at times, though, so it hasn't been all bad.
Offensive Line
Kevin Brown: 64.0; 583 snaps
Nick Krahe: 64.8; 522 snaps
Wes King: 72.9; 583 snaps
Amare Grayson: 71.4; 583 snaps
Carsten Casady: 57.9; 503 snaps
Malik Agbo: 63.2; 113 snaps
Josh Aisosa: 59.4; 90 snaps
Lamarcus Dillard: 66.5; 26 snaps
Devin Vass: 55.3; 25 snaps
Cam Griffin: 57.2; 16 snaps
Landen Livingston: 52.5; 10 snaps
Aidan Woods: 59.5; 8 snaps
Trevor Bigelow: 58.0; 8 snaps
DeShawn Woods: 57.8; 8 snaps
Raymond Kovalesky: 55.7; 5 snaps
Andreas Hunter: 60.4; 5 snaps
Camden Goforth: 60.1; 3 snaps
Rhett Morris: 57.6; 3 snaps
This unit is light-years better than the one they rolled out a year ago. Is it perfect? No. Is it one of the best o-lines in the Big 12? Also no. But when you have Cam Cook and Mike Hawkins Jr., you don't necessarily need to be. They can bail you out of a lot of missed assignments or blown blocks with their ability to make dudes miss. WVU hasn't received great play from the right tackle spot, and when you couple that with a true freshman going through a learning curve at left tackle, you get these types of results. The good news is everyone on the starting unit, aside from center Wes King, can come back in 2027. With Rick Trickett coaching them, they are only going to get better.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_