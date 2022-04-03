Skip to main content

Greene Impresses, Marchiol was 'Feast & Famine' in Saturday's Scrimmage

Neal Brown evaluates how each quarterback performed during the team's sixth spring practice.
Garrett Greene

For the first time since 2019, West Virginia has a true competition for the starting quarterback job after two-year starter Jarret Doege transferred to Western Kentucky earlier this offseason.

Doege did well at times but was hindered by his mobility or lack thereof which resulted in several sacks, QB hits, and bad decisions. Regardless of who wins the starting job in 2022, one thing is for sure, the Mountaineers will have a dual-threat quarterback. 

Neal Brown

Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has the most athleticism of the three, while true freshman Nicco Marchiol appears to have the complete package. Redshirt freshman Will "Goose" Crowder is the forgotten one of the group due to redshirting last season and the allure of Marchiol's future. Crowder can't be ruled out of the race and depending on who you ask, he may have the strongest arm in the room. 

Through six practices, it's been what you would expect - a lot of ups and downs from all three. Head coach Neal Brown stated before spring ball began that the hope and expectation is that one of the three takes control of the job or they will search for help in the transfer portal. 

IMG_0742

In Saturday's scrimmage period, Greene had a sharp outing while Marchiol and Crowder both had their moments.

"Garrett [Greene] had a nice day. He threw the deep ball well today, that's the thing that really stuck out," Brown said. "Nicco [Marchiol] was feast and famine. You always got to think about it like, he's a high school senior. He went out there and got reps with the ones in Power Five and no offense to Hamilton High School, where he played last year, they're really good but there's a little bit of a difference between that and going and playing against our first group of defenders. So, the game is happening fast. I was really proud of him because he threw an interception and he bounced back really well from that. Goose [Crowder] had a long touchdown run today on a draw play and I thought he did a good job of moving up in the pocket and hitting some plays down the field."

From left to right: Matt Cavallaro, Will Crowder, Nicco Marchiol, Neal Brown

Brown says all three quarterbacks will continue to split reps with the first-team offense over the next couple of weeks leading into the annual Gold-Blue spring game which is set for April 23rd. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_18007319_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Gets the Call from the Hall of Fame

By Schuyler Callihan54 seconds ago
Nicco Marchiol
Football

Photo Gallery: Spring Practice Day 6

By Christopher Hall12 hours ago
IMG_9923
Baseball

Mountaineers Drop Game 2 to No. 12 Horned Frogs

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
Spring Practice 2022 OL/DL
Football

Quick Hits: Outsiders Impacting Transfer Decisions, QBs, Replacing Mesidor

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
Kaden Prather
Football

Brown Lists Standouts from Spring Practice No. 6

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
Neal Brown Spring Practice Day 6
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Practice Day 6

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-04-02T061342.718
Basketball

Final Four Score Predictions

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) sacks TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the fourth quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Akheem Mesidor Immediately Receiving Interest in Transfer Portal

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022