Greene Impresses, Marchiol was 'Feast & Famine' in Saturday's Scrimmage

In Saturday's scrimmage period, Greene had a sharp outing while Marchiol and Crowder both had their moments.

"Garrett [Greene] had a nice day. He threw the deep ball well today, that's the thing that really stuck out," Brown said. "Nicco [Marchiol] was feast and famine. You always got to think about it like, he's a high school senior. He went out there and got reps with the ones in Power Five and no offense to Hamilton High School, where he played last year, they're really good but there's a little bit of a difference between that and going and playing against our first group of defenders. So, the game is happening fast. I was really proud of him because he threw an interception and he bounced back really well from that. Goose [Crowder] had a long touchdown run today on a draw play and I thought he did a good job of moving up in the pocket and hitting some plays down the field."