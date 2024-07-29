Mountaineers Now

Greene Nominated for the Maxwell Award

West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene is a Maxwell Award candidate

Christopher Hall

Sep 9, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Duquesne Dukes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Sep 9, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Duquesne Dukes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia senior Garrett Greene was listed on the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.

In his first full season as the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback, Greene threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 772 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. The award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 12, 2024, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 26, 2024. The winners of the 88th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2024. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Friday March 14, 2025 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

2024 Maxwell Award Watch List

QB Jalen Milroe - Alabama

QB Joey Aguilar - Appalachian State

WR Tetairoa McMillan - Arizona

QB Noah Fifita - Arizona

RB Jarquez Hunter - Auburn

QB Dequan Finn - Baylor

RB Ashton Jeanty - Boise State

QB Thomas Castellanos - Boston College

RB Terion Stewart - Bowling Green

RB Jaydn Ott - Cal

RB Corey Kiner - Cincinnati

QB Cade Klubnik - Clemson

RB Phil Mafah - Clemson

QB Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

WR Tory Horton - Colorado State

WR R Jordan Moore - Duke

QB Graham Mertz - Florida

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Florida State

QB Carson Beck – Georgia

RB Trevor Etienne - Georgia

QB Haynes King - Georgia Tech

RB Jamal Haynes - Georgia Tech

QB Brayden Schager - Hawaii

RB Devin Neal - Kansas

QB Jalon Daniels - Kansas

RB DJ Giddens  - Kansas State

QB Avery Johnson - Kansas State

QB Kaidon Salter - Liberty

RB Quinton Cooley - Liberty

QB Tyler Shough - Louisville

QB Garrett Nussmeier - LSU

WR Kyren Lacy - LSU

QB Seth Henigan - Memphis

WR Xavier Restrepo - Miami

RB Damien Martinez - Miami

QB Cam Ward - Miami

RB Donovan Edwards - Michigan

RB Darius Taylor - Minnesota

QB Brady Cook - Missouri

WR Luther Burden - Missouri

QB Grayson McCall - NC State

RB Omarion Hampton - North Carolina

RB Antario Brown - Northern Illinois

QB Riley Leonard - Notre Dame

QB Will Howard - Ohio State

RB Quinshon Judkins - Ohio State

WR Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State

QB Jackson Arnold - Oklahoma

RB Ollie Gordon II - Oklahoma State

QB Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss

WR Tez Johnson - Oregon

QB Dillon Gabriel - Oregon

QB Drew Allar- Penn State

RB Nicholas Singleton – Penn State

RB Kyle Monangai - Rutgers

RB Marquez Cooper - San Diego State

QB Preston Stone - SMU

RB Raheim Sanders - South Carolina

QB Byrum Brown - South Florida

WR Elic Ayomanor - Stanford

QB Kyle McCord - Syracuse

RB LeQuint Allen - Syracuse

QB Nico Iamaleava - Tennessee

QB Quinn Ewers - Texas

QB Conner Weigman - Texas A&M

QB Jordan McCloud - Texas State

RB Ismail Mahdi - Texas State

RB Tahj Brooks - Texas Tech

RB Makhi Hughes - Tulane

QB KJ Jefferson - UCF

RB RJ Harvey - UCF

WR Ricky White - UNLV

QB Miller Moss - USC

QB Cameron Rising - Utah

WR Jalen Royals - Utah State

QB Kyron Drones - Virginia Tech

RB Bhayshul Tuten - Virginia Tech

QB Will Rogers - Washington

QB Garrett Greene - West Virginia

QB TJ Finley - Western Kentucky

Published
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football