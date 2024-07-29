Greene Nominated for the Maxwell Award
West Virginia senior Garrett Greene was listed on the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.
In his first full season as the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback, Greene threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 772 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. The award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.
The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 12, 2024, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 26, 2024. The winners of the 88th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2024. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Friday March 14, 2025 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.
2024 Maxwell Award Watch List
QB Jalen Milroe - Alabama
QB Joey Aguilar - Appalachian State
WR Tetairoa McMillan - Arizona
QB Noah Fifita - Arizona
RB Jarquez Hunter - Auburn
QB Dequan Finn - Baylor
RB Ashton Jeanty - Boise State
QB Thomas Castellanos - Boston College
RB Terion Stewart - Bowling Green
RB Jaydn Ott - Cal
RB Corey Kiner - Cincinnati
QB Cade Klubnik - Clemson
RB Phil Mafah - Clemson
QB Shedeur Sanders - Colorado
WR Tory Horton - Colorado State
WR R Jordan Moore - Duke
QB Graham Mertz - Florida
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Florida State
QB Carson Beck – Georgia
RB Trevor Etienne - Georgia
QB Haynes King - Georgia Tech
RB Jamal Haynes - Georgia Tech
QB Brayden Schager - Hawaii
RB Devin Neal - Kansas
QB Jalon Daniels - Kansas
RB DJ Giddens - Kansas State
QB Avery Johnson - Kansas State
QB Kaidon Salter - Liberty
RB Quinton Cooley - Liberty
QB Tyler Shough - Louisville
QB Garrett Nussmeier - LSU
WR Kyren Lacy - LSU
QB Seth Henigan - Memphis
WR Xavier Restrepo - Miami
RB Damien Martinez - Miami
QB Cam Ward - Miami
RB Donovan Edwards - Michigan
RB Darius Taylor - Minnesota
QB Brady Cook - Missouri
WR Luther Burden - Missouri
QB Grayson McCall - NC State
RB Omarion Hampton - North Carolina
RB Antario Brown - Northern Illinois
QB Riley Leonard - Notre Dame
QB Will Howard - Ohio State
RB Quinshon Judkins - Ohio State
WR Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State
QB Jackson Arnold - Oklahoma
RB Ollie Gordon II - Oklahoma State
QB Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss
WR Tez Johnson - Oregon
QB Dillon Gabriel - Oregon
QB Drew Allar- Penn State
RB Nicholas Singleton – Penn State
RB Kyle Monangai - Rutgers
RB Marquez Cooper - San Diego State
QB Preston Stone - SMU
RB Raheim Sanders - South Carolina
QB Byrum Brown - South Florida
WR Elic Ayomanor - Stanford
QB Kyle McCord - Syracuse
RB LeQuint Allen - Syracuse
QB Nico Iamaleava - Tennessee
QB Quinn Ewers - Texas
QB Conner Weigman - Texas A&M
QB Jordan McCloud - Texas State
RB Ismail Mahdi - Texas State
RB Tahj Brooks - Texas Tech
RB Makhi Hughes - Tulane
QB KJ Jefferson - UCF
RB RJ Harvey - UCF
WR Ricky White - UNLV
QB Miller Moss - USC
QB Cameron Rising - Utah
WR Jalen Royals - Utah State
QB Kyron Drones - Virginia Tech
RB Bhayshul Tuten - Virginia Tech
QB Will Rogers - Washington
QB Garrett Greene - West Virginia
QB TJ Finley - Western Kentucky