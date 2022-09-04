Helmet Stickers: WVU's Top Performers in Week 1

West Virginia fell 38-31 to the Pitt Panthers on Thursday night but there were some performances that stood out. Each Sunday, we'll hand out helmet stickers to the top three performers from that week's game.

QB JT Daniels

For it being his first game at WVU, JT Daniels looked pretty sharp. I thought there would be some rustiness and maybe some issues with timing but that was not the case. He made a number of really good throws and most importantly, made very good decisions. Daniels finished the night completing 23 of 39 passes for 214 yards three touchdowns (one rushing) and an interception. Obviously, the interception was not his fault as he hit Bryce Ford-Wheaton right in the hands but it bounced up in the air and right into the hands of Pitt's MJ Devonshire. Neal Brown said there were just two drops on that night but that's a generous count. I had six marked down.

It's only going to go up from here. This is the best talent Brown has had at quarterback since arriving at WVU and he's got to make the most of it.

RB C.J. Donaldson

I don't think there was anybody on that field that impressed me more than C.J. Donaldson. For a true freshman to have that big of a game on that stage is uncommon. Every time he touched the ball, something good happened. He finished the game with 125 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Oh yeah, and to top it all off, he blocked a punt. This kid is going to be special.

DL Dante Stills

Really, I could give a helmet sticker to the entire defensive line for how well they played. Great performance by the big guys up front getting a push and limiting Pitt's run game to just 76 yards on 38 attempts. The key factor was Dante Stills. He totaled six tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He lived in the backfield seemingly all night long, getting his final season in the Old Gold and Blue off to a great start.

