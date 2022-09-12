Skip to main content

Helmet Stickers: WVU's Top Performers in Week 2

Handing out players of the week honors to three Mountaineers.

Each Sunday, we'll hand out helmet stickers to the top three performers from that week's game. Even in a loss, yes, we'll still recognize WVU's top performers. 

QB JT Daniels (2nd sticker)

The interception in overtime is what everyone will point to but if it wasn't for JT Daniels, the Mountaineers would have never even had a chance to win this game. He helped lead the team back from two scores down late in the fourth quarter to help send the game to OT. He ended the game completing 28-of-40 passes for 355 yards, three touchdowns, and a pick.

WR Kaden Prather

After two drops and a fumble in the season opener, Prather bounced back and had a much better week finishing with six receptions for 79 yards against the Jayhawks. Had a couple of nice runs after the catch and made three really nice blocks on the perimeter/downfield. 

WR Byrce Ford-Wheaton

What a game from BFW. This guy is playing on a whole new level right now and is making the case to be the best wide receiver in the Big 12 Conference. Very impressive to see him put that crucial drop against Pitt behind him and catch everything thrown his way against Kansas. Ended the day with 11 receptions for 152 yards and two scores.

