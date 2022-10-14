Helmet Stickers: WVU's Top Performers in Week 7

RB Tony Mathis

No CJ Donaldson? No problem. West Virginia established the rushing attack early in the game and Tony Mathis had arguably his best game as a Mountaineer. He set the tone for the offense and ushered the unit down the field to set up what would be the game-winning field goal by Casey Legg. Mathis finished the night with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

S Jasir Cox

Neal Brown talked a lot about how the ball hasn't bounced their way very much this season. On Thursday night, it bounced Jasir Cox's way twice as he recovered two fumbles, one of which went for a touchdown. In addition to a pair of turnovers, Cox also registered four tackles and one pass breakup.

S Aubrey Burks

He missed a handful of tackles, but Burks made up for it by punching the ball out for a forced fumble. Six minutes later, he came away with an interception off backup QB Kyren Drones as the Bears were threatening to take the lead with three minutes left.

