Skip to main content

Helmet Stickers: WVU's Top Performers in Week 7

Handing out players of the week honors to three Mountaineers.

RB Tony Mathis

No CJ Donaldson? No problem. West Virginia established the rushing attack early in the game and Tony Mathis had arguably his best game as a Mountaineer. He set the tone for the offense and ushered the unit down the field to set up what would be the game-winning field goal by Casey Legg. Mathis finished the night with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. 

S Jasir Cox

Neal Brown talked a lot about how the ball hasn't bounced their way very much this season. On Thursday night, it bounced Jasir Cox's way twice as he recovered two fumbles, one of which went for a touchdown. In addition to a pair of turnovers, Cox also registered four tackles and one pass breakup. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jasir Cox Baylor Postgame 2022

WATCH: Jasir Cox Baylor Postgame

Casey Legg Baylor Postgame 2022

WATCH: Casey Legg Baylor Postgame

Kaden Prather Baylor Postgame

WATCH: Kaden Prather Baylor Postgame

S Aubrey Burks

He missed a handful of tackles, but Burks made up for it by punching the ball out for a forced fumble. Six minutes later, he came away with an interception off backup QB Kyren Drones as the Bears were threatening to take the lead with three minutes left. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Jasir Cox Baylor Postgame 2022
Football

WATCH: Jasir Cox Baylor Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Casey Legg Baylor Postgame 2022
Football

WATCH: Casey Legg Baylor Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Kaden Prather Baylor Postgame
Football

WATCH: Kaden Prather Baylor Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Neal Brown Baylor postgame 2022
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Baylor Postgame

By Christopher Hall
DSC_0237
Football

Individual + Team Stats from West Virginia's Win Over Baylor

By Schuyler Callihan
Minimalist Red White Welcome Greeting Youtube Thumbnail
Football

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Outduels Baylor in Big 12 Shootout

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_0200
Football

WVU - Baylor Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
WVU - Baylor Country Roads
Football

WATCH: WVU Football Sings Country Roads After Beating Baylor 43-40

By Julia Mellett