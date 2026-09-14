Kickoff Time, TV Info for WVU's Big 12 Opener vs. Oklahoma State Announced

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday afternoon that West Virginia's Big 12 opener, at home, against Oklahoma State on September 26th, will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.

This will be the second straight night kick for the Mountaineers, who will have a 7:30 p.m. start this upcoming Saturday against Virginia in Charlotte. If WVU can find a way to pull off the upset in Charlotte, Morgantown will be buzzing for the conference opener.

Oklahoma State rolling in with some serious momentum

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker (17) rushes as Oregon's Ify Obidegwu (7) defends in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a very disappointing showing in the season opener against Tulsa, a game they lost 24-10, Eric Morris and the Cowboys bounced back in a major way, pulling off the upset of No. 6 Oregon just one week later in Stillwater. Star quarterback Drew Mestemaker had himself quite a day, completing 26/43 pass attempts for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while also rushing for 109 yards and a score on six carries.

Oklahoma State's defense stifled Oregon QB Dante Moore, who is a candidate to be the first quarterback taken in the 2027 NFL Draft. Moore was limited to just 191 yards through the air and -9 yards rushing on six carries. OSU made college football history by becoming the first team to snap a losing streak of 10 or more games against a top-10 team.

The Cowboys will have their "tune-up" game this Saturday, playing host to Murray State from the FCS, so they will stroll into Morgantown with a 2-1 record. West Virginia will be either 3-0 or 2-1.

West Virginia's series history with Oklahoma State

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) tries to get past Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kendal Daniels (5) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 10-6, but the Mountaineers have won two of the last three, including the last meeting, which took place on October 5, 2024, in Stillwater. West Virginia won that game going away 38-14.

2024: West Virginia 38, Oklahoma State 14

2023: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34

2022: West Virginia 24, Oklahoma State 19

2021: Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3

2020: Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13

2019: Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13

2018: Oklahoma State 45, West Virginia 41

2017: Oklahoma State 50, West Virginia 39

2016: Oklahoma State 37, West Virginia 20

2015: Oklahoma State 33, West Virginia 26 (OT)

2014: West Virginia 34, Oklahoma State 10

2013: West Virginia 30, Oklahoma State 21

2012: Oklahoma State 55, West Virginia 34

1987: Oklahoma State 35, West Virginia 33

1929: West Virginia 9, Oklahoma State 6

1928: West Virginia 32, Oklahoma State 6