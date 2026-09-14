Kickoff Time, TV Info for WVU's Big 12 Opener vs. Oklahoma State Announced
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The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday afternoon that West Virginia's Big 12 opener, at home, against Oklahoma State on September 26th, will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.
This will be the second straight night kick for the Mountaineers, who will have a 7:30 p.m. start this upcoming Saturday against Virginia in Charlotte. If WVU can find a way to pull off the upset in Charlotte, Morgantown will be buzzing for the conference opener.
Oklahoma State rolling in with some serious momentum
After a very disappointing showing in the season opener against Tulsa, a game they lost 24-10, Eric Morris and the Cowboys bounced back in a major way, pulling off the upset of No. 6 Oregon just one week later in Stillwater. Star quarterback Drew Mestemaker had himself quite a day, completing 26/43 pass attempts for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while also rushing for 109 yards and a score on six carries.
Oklahoma State's defense stifled Oregon QB Dante Moore, who is a candidate to be the first quarterback taken in the 2027 NFL Draft. Moore was limited to just 191 yards through the air and -9 yards rushing on six carries. OSU made college football history by becoming the first team to snap a losing streak of 10 or more games against a top-10 team.
The Cowboys will have their "tune-up" game this Saturday, playing host to Murray State from the FCS, so they will stroll into Morgantown with a 2-1 record. West Virginia will be either 3-0 or 2-1.
West Virginia's series history with Oklahoma State
The Cowboys lead the all-time series 10-6, but the Mountaineers have won two of the last three, including the last meeting, which took place on October 5, 2024, in Stillwater. West Virginia won that game going away 38-14.
2024: West Virginia 38, Oklahoma State 14
2023: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34
2022: West Virginia 24, Oklahoma State 19
2021: Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3
2020: Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13
2019: Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13
2018: Oklahoma State 45, West Virginia 41
2017: Oklahoma State 50, West Virginia 39
2016: Oklahoma State 37, West Virginia 20
2015: Oklahoma State 33, West Virginia 26 (OT)
2014: West Virginia 34, Oklahoma State 10
2013: West Virginia 30, Oklahoma State 21
2012: Oklahoma State 55, West Virginia 34
1987: Oklahoma State 35, West Virginia 33
1929: West Virginia 9, Oklahoma State 6
1928: West Virginia 32, Oklahoma State 6
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_