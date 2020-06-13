MountaineerMaven
How Has West Virginia Fared Since Joining the Big 12?

Schuyler Callihan

Many moons ago, West Virginia was once affiliated with the Big East conference. The days of playing regional rivals such as Pitt, Syracuse, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and so on are well behind us. However, the Mountaineers have made their new home in the Big 12, quite a bit of an outsider of course, but nonetheless.

So with a conference that has two blue bloods in Oklahoma and Texas, how have the Mountaineers fared since joining the Big 12? Well, let's take a look.

The Mountaineers are right in the middle of the pack, but most notably have actually recorded more wins than Texas over the last ten years. Yes, Texas hasn't been great, but I digress.

For a more in-depth look, here is how the Mountaineers have done overall against league foes since joining the conference.

Record against

Baylor: 5-3 (BU 1-game winning streak)

Iowa State: 5-3 (ISU 2-game winning streak)

Kansas: 7-1 (WVU 6-game winning streak)

Kansas State: 4-4 (WVU 4-game winning streak)

Oklahoma: 0-8 (OU 8-game winning streak)

Oklahoma State: 2-6 (OSU 5-game winning streak)

TCU: 4-4 (WVU 2-game winning streak)

Texas: 4-4 (Texas 1-game winning streak)

Texas Tech: 5-3 (TTU 1-game winning streak)

Overall record: 36-36 (.500 W%)

Home vs Away

Baylor: 4-0 (Home), 1-3 (Away)

Iowa State: 2-2 (Home), 3-1 (Away)

Kansas: 4-0 (Home), 3-1 (Away)

Kansas State: 2-2 (Home), 2-2 (Away)

Oklahoma: 0-4 (Home), 0-4 (Away)

Oklahoma State: 1-3 (Home), 1-3 (Away)

TCU: 2-2 (Home), 2-2 (Away)

Texas: 1-3 (Home), 3-1 (Away)

Texas Tech: 2-2 (Home), 3-1 (Away)

Overall record: 18-18 (Home), 18-18 (Away)

Points per game

WVU: 40.6, Baylor: 39.1

WVU: 29.9, Iowa State: 26.1

WVU: 41.4, Kansas: 19.5

WVU: 21.6, Kansas State: 25.6

WVU: 30.3, Oklahoma: 47.6

WVU: 28.4, Oklahoma State: 33.9

WVU: 29.1, TCU: 25.6

WVU: 31.6, Texas: 34.5

WVU: 32.8, Texas Tech: 37.5

Point differential

vs Kansas +21.9

vs Iowa State +3.8

vs TCU +3.5

vs Baylor +1.5

vs Texas -2.9

vs Kansas State -4.0

vs Texas Tech -4.7

vs Oklahoma -17.3

How do you think the Mountaineers have performed since entering the Big 12? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

